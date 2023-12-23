Round Rock Advisors LLC Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in RTX by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in RTX by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RTX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,769,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,239. The company has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.51.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.