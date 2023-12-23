Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

SMDV traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.38. The company had a trading volume of 69,254 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $895.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

