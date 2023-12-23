Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases 18,000 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,501 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,174,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PARA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.74.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,818,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,329,084. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

