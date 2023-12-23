Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 39,961 Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

Shares of CGXU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 254,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,789. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

