Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 41.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after purchasing an additional 626,659 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.4% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,020,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after purchasing an additional 537,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,164,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 217,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 34.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 705,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 180,169 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

MHD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 233,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,673. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.42%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

