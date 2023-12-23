Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $685,000.

EFAV traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,898 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

