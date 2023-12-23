Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 783 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Round Rock Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mangham Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mangham Associates LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 155,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,818. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average is $75.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

