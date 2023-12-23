Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $80.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LPX. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

LPX stock opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

