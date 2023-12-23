Royal Bank of Canada Cuts West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target to $90.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WFG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.8 %

WFG stock opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $91.44.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -85.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 136.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.