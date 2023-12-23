Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$142.00 at Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morningstar cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a reduce rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$140.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$136.15.

TSE:RY opened at C$133.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$188.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$119.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$122.19. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$107.92 and a 1-year high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.64 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.6200552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 52.62%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.32, for a total transaction of C$459,862.92.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

