RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RPT

RPT Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

RPT Realty stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.62. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $13.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.81%.

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,016,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,624 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,582,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,108,000 after purchasing an additional 105,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in RPT Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,650,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RPT Realty by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

(Get Free Report)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.