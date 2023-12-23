Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Shares Down 3.7%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $15.66. 218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryohin Keikaku in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ryohin Keikaku
Ryohin Keikaku Stock Performance
Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile
Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, and food items. It offers apparel products comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, sneakers, men and womenswear, shoes, bags and accessories, children's clothing, inner and loungewear, and stockings and leggings; household goods products, including towels, mattress, toning water, cleaning tools, cosmetics and beauty care, aromas and room fragrance, stationery, albums, office storage and cases, kitchen utensils, furniture, tableware and cutlery, home appliances and lighting, bicycles and tricycles, pet supplies, bed linen, bath and toilet supplies, laundry supplies, and potted plants and gardening items; and food products, including baumkuchen banana, white chocolate strawberry, butter chicken curry, retort pouches, canned foods and seasonings, frozen food, confectionery and ingredients, and tea leaves and beverages, as well as houses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ryohin Keikaku
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.