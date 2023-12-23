Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $3,991,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,516,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,461,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $3,974,700.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total value of $3,899,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total value of $3,854,400.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total value of $3,787,800.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $3,768,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.38, for a total transaction of $3,770,700.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,883,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $3,378,300.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $266.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.60. The stock has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $268.36.

Salesforce last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

