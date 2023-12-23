Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) Director Brian D. Finn Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) Director Brian D. Finn acquired 40,000 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $24,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,125 shares in the company, valued at $99,506.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Trading Down 1.8 %
STRC opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.37. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative return on equity of 72.87% and a negative net margin of 1,487.96%.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.
