Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.35

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.35 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 52.21 ($0.66). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.70), with a volume of 68,069 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £38.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1,100.00 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.41.

In other news, insider John C. Reader sold 50,426 shares of Sareum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £28,742.82 ($36,351.11). Company insiders own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes TYK2/JAK1 kinase, which is in preclinical stage; Checkpoint Kinase 1, which has completed clinical phase II; and FLT3+Aurora kinase, which is in preclinical stage.

