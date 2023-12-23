Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Asset Planning Corporation’s 4th Largest Position

Asset Planning Corporation decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 7.7% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Asset Planning Corporation owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,082,000 after buying an additional 687,067 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,092. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

