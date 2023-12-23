Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,308,000 after buying an additional 51,337,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737,781 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,082,000 after purchasing an additional 687,067 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. 1,015,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,092. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

