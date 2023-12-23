Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 254,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 6.1% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after buying an additional 1,074,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after buying an additional 707,740 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.99. 1,285,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,987. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

