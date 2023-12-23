Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Increased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.85. 3,199,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,146. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

