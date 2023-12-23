Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Trading 3.2% Higher

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. 133,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 234,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Selina Hospitality Stock Down 16.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selina Hospitality

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Selina Hospitality by 15.8% during the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 215,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Selina Hospitality Company Profile

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

