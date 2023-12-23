Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Trading 3.2% Higher

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. 133,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 234,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Selina Hospitality Stock Down 16.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selina Hospitality
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Selina Hospitality by 15.8% during the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 215,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000.
Selina Hospitality Company Profile
Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Selina Hospitality
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Selina Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selina Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.