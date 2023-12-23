SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.99% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.