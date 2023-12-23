Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:STGet Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,862,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 257,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $6,162,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 27,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ST opened at $37.38 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:STGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

