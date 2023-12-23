Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,862,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 257,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $6,162,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 27,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST opened at $37.38 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

