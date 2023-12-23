Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.83

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and traded as low as $18.50. Seven & i shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 308,642 shares.

Seven & i Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.