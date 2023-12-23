SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 34,747 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.41% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 457.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,560 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,463,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,521 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,375,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,535,000 after acquiring an additional 674,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,243,000 after acquiring an additional 504,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,777,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

