SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,858 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KHC opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

