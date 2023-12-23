SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,722 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

