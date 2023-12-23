SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 110,469 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,469 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $435.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $410.25 and its 200 day moving average is $407.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $438.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

