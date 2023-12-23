SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,046,000 after buying an additional 119,008,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CF Industries by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after buying an additional 1,947,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $80.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $91.43.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

