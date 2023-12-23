Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $224.90

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 224.90 ($2.84) and traded as high as GBX 233.90 ($2.96). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 227.50 ($2.88), with a volume of 24,649 shares changing hands.

Shoe Zone Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £104.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,184.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 225.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 231.16.

About Shoe Zone

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers product through stores and shoezone.com, a Website. Shoe Zone plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

