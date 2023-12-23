Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 18.5% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $114,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 2.23.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

