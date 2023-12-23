Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Sells C$179,993.42 in Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 310,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$179,993.42.
J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 19th, J. Alberto Arias sold 55,359 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$29,888.32.
- On Friday, December 15th, J. Alberto Arias sold 216,703 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$119,858.43.
Sierra Metals Stock Performance
SMT traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.76. 532,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,401. Sierra Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The firm has a market cap of C$157.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
About Sierra Metals
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
