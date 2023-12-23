Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) vs. WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Financial Comparison

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiSA Technologies -614.50% -629.23% -204.55% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

WiSA Technologies has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WiSA Technologies and Sigma Designs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiSA Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

WiSA Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,871.00%. Given WiSA Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Sigma Designs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiSA Technologies $3.37 million 0.64 -$16.15 million N/A N/A Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

WiSA Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Designs.

Summary

Sigma Designs beats WiSA Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc. in March 2022. WiSA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

