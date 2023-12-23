Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Silicom were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SILC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 17.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 22.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Silicom by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SILC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Silicom from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Silicom Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $17.74 on Friday. Silicom Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86. The company has a market cap of $119.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter.

Silicom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

