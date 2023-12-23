SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $167.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $150.00.

SITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.60.

Shares of SITE opened at $164.14 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $114.31 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.63 and a 200-day moving average of $154.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,556,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,920,000 after buying an additional 566,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 337,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,455,000 after acquiring an additional 155,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 778,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after acquiring an additional 140,665 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

