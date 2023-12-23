Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 29.6% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 18,330 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 174,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,841,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49,766 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $1,462,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.5 %

TSLX opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 9.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLX

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.