Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells $26,800.00 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,424.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 221.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWBI. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

