Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,253.82

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,253.82 ($15.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,395 ($17.64). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,380 ($17.45), with a volume of 21,928 shares traded.

Solid State Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £155.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,259.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,254.80.

Solid State Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,181.82%.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division provides owed brand manufactured components, franchised components, and the provision of value-added services, such as sourcing and obsolescence management.

