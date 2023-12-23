SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 2.1% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $373.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $376.34.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.