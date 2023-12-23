SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment LLC IL

Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $373.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $376.34.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

