SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.4% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $190.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $166.66 and a 52-week high of $192.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.54.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

