SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712,052 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 15.1% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $62,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

SPYV stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,663. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

