SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after buying an additional 54,512,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,606,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,644,000 after buying an additional 19,708 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,423,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,526,000 after buying an additional 36,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after buying an additional 140,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,713,000.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

