SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Holdings Lessened by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up about 5.9% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $17,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 116,606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,178. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.