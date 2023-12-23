Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.18.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

