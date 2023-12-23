Sports Ventures Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.10. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.
Sports Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.
About Sports Ventures Acquisition
Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sports Ventures Acquisition
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.