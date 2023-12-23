Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Trading Down 0.3%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.28. 1,535,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Spring Valley Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SV. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 336.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 578,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 149,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.