Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the period. Cameco comprises approximately 2.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Cameco worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521,454 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,002,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cameco by 1,776.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,690,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,761,000 after buying an additional 4,440,894 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

