State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,299 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $16,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $187.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.19.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

