State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 337 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $23,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $114.85 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

