State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $222.99 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

